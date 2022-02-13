Raiders “Prepared To Discuss Contract Extension” For QB Derek Carr by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly “prepared to discuss a contract extension” with quarterback Derek Carr during the offseason, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Carr just led the Raiders to their first playoff appearance in five seasons and did so with solid numbers. The three-time Pro Bowler completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Through numerous player scandals and a scandal that ultimately led to the firing of head coach Jon Gruden in Week 5, Carr was the calming force through it all and led the team to a 10-7 record with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Rapoport also went on to state that the hiring of head coach Josh McDaniels was one of Carr’s top choices to replace Bisaccia. Las Vegas will enter the 2022 season seeking to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2002.

Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl LVII Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently +6000 to win Super Bowl LVII, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.