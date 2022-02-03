Patriots Reportedly Lose Assistant Coach To Josh McDaniels’ Raiders

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will need to replace both their quarterbacks coach and their assistant quarterbacks coach this offseason.

Josh McDaniels, who took the lead on coaching QBs in addition to his duties as Patriots offensive coordinator, left New England earlier this week to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. On Wednesday, news broke that he was taking his Patriots assistant, Bo Hardegree, with him to Sin City.

Hardegree will be the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. He recently completed his first season with the Patriots.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2022

Hardegree, whose official title in New England was “quality control/quarterbacks,” previously was a longtime Adam Gase lieutenant, working under Gase with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The 37-year-old would have been a candidate to take on a larger role next season had he remained with the Patriots.

This turnover comes at an inopportune time for Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who is looking to build on his promising rookie season. It’s unclear how New England plans to replace his two primary teachers.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has been viewed as the top candidate to replace McDaniels given his deep Patriots ties and prior relationship with Jones, but Nick Saban downplayed that speculation Thursday, telling reporters he doesn’t “think Bill is trying to leave” the Crimson Tide.