Tom Brady Retirement Ends Unrivaled Career That’ll Never Be Matched

Tom Brady had long maintained that he wanted to play until age 45. He didn’t, retiring six months shy of his 45th birthday.

That’s about the only goal Brady did not reach during his phenomenally successful, incomparably prolific, seemingly interminable NFL career, which officially came to an end Tuesday after 22 seasons.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a statement posted on his social media channels. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady, the overlooked sixth-round draft pick who became an NFL icon, walks away from the game with a truckload of league records, most notably his seven Super Bowl titles, which are more than any franchise has amassed. No other quarterback has more than four.

He won 35 playoff games. Second-place Joe Montana — Brady’s childhood Bay Area idol — won 16. He won 243 regular-season games. Brett Favre and Peyton Manning are tied for a distant second with 186. The winningest active QB, Aaron Rodgers, is more than 100 victories behind (139).

Brady failed to reach the conference championship round just six times in 20 seasons, excluding his year as a rookie backup and the 2008 campaign he missed with a torn ACL — the only injury in his career that caused him to miss game time. That includes a streak of eight consecutive AFC title games from 2011 to 2018, during which the Patriots won three Super Bowls and played in two more.

There have been 21 Super Bowls since he replaced Drew Bledsoe on that fateful September night in 2001, including the one set to take place next Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Brady played in 10 of them.