Super Bowl LVI Opening Odds Analysis: Rams Getting Backing while the Total Has Dropped

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into the spread and total that have already adjusted for Super Bowl LVI, whether it be because of news or early sharp money. The big game is finally here, which means we have two weeks to get on the right side of some slow-moving numbers as the matchup approaches. That being said, let’s look at where the numbers currently lie and where we may see things end up by game time.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rams -198 | Bengals +166

Spread: Rams -4 (-112) | Bengals +4 (-108)

Total: 48.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Opening Line Analysis

It’s usually the sharpest number of the season, which means getting in on the action as early as possible is the best way to find any value on a Super Bowl spread or total. We have already seen a bit of movement in just the first few days. The Los Angeles Rams have shifted from an opening number of -3.5 to -4 as things stand on the FanDuel Sportsbook with a few other books posting a -4.5. It’s difficult to tell where the number will move over the next 12 days, but it likely won’t be as much as we are used to seeing for a typical regular-season NFL matchup. With so much handle and focus being put on one game, the opening line is often quite close to the closing number, which may be the case here as well. If the Rams are your side, grab them now before FanDuel potentially starts showing a -4.5. If you believe the Bengals can be world champions, hold off in hopes for a better number to come.

As for the total, an opener of 50 has dropped down to 48.5, and it looks like it has found its resting place there for the foreseeable future. Most of this movement came overnight between Sunday and Monday, which means things have slowed down quite a bit, but that doesn’t mean any amount of news or hefty wagers can’t shift things around with so much time between today and kickoff. If you’re expecting points, you may get an even lower total if this trend continues. If you think this could be a lower-scoring affair, get your money in now before this total falls any further.