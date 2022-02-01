Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement From NFL After 22 Seasons

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, the 44-year-old quarterback wrote that “it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field of life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady played 22 NFL seasons — 20 with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A no-doubt, first-ballot Hall of Famer, the 2000 sixth-round draft pick won seven Super Bowls, played in three others and set a slew of NFL passing records, including the all-time marks for yards, attempts, completions and touchdowns.

In his retirement announcement, Brady thanked all members of the Buccaneers organization, the city of Tampa, his body coach Alex Guerrero, his agents Don Yee and Steve Dubin, his parents and siblings, and his wife and children. His post makes no mention of the Patriots or New England.