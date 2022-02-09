NESN’s Black History Month Programming Lineup Continues With ‘Bel Biv Devoe At Fenway’

Throughout the month of February, NESN and Berkshire Bank are proud to celebrate Black History Month — honoring the many accomplishments and achievements of African Americans in New England sports. To see all the great stories celebrated on NESN, visit NESN.com/BlackHistoryMonth

The homecoming Bel Biv Devoe enjoyed in 2021 was particularly sweet.

The iconic musical trio, who hail from Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, performed at Fenway Park for the first time in 2021. NESN cameras followed them as they showcased their talent in one of their hometown’s most beloved venues.

Be sure to watch NESN at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, as we’ll air “Bel Biv Devoe at Fenway,” a one-hour documentary about the iconic trio’s love of sports, community and music.

At 9 p.m. each Wednesday in February, NESN will air special programming in commemoration of Black History Month, and this premiere is the second chapter of this month’s slate.

Check the NESN/NESN+ TV schedule for the latest broadcast information. For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.