Bengals Baffled By Controversial Penalties Late In Super Bowl LVI Loss

Super Bowl LVI hinged on a controversial red-zone penalty in the game’s final minutes.

With the Los Angeles trailing by four, Matthew Stafford fired a third-down pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp that fell incomplete, setting up what would have been a game-deciding fourth down.

But the Super Bowl officiating crew, which had kept its flags tightly holstered for most of the evening, penalized Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson for defensive pass interference on Kupp, giving the Rams a fresh set of downs at the Cincinnati 4-yard line.

Officials proceeded to throw flags on each of the next two plays, as well, including a DPI on cornerback Eli Apple on Kupp that gave LA first-and-goal from the 1. After an unsuccessful Stafford sneak, Kupp beat Apple for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

The Rams won 23-20, and Kupp was voted Super Bowl MVP.

The penalty on Wilson, in particular, sparked a firestorm of criticism on social media, with viewers wondering why Ron Torbert’s crew seemingly altered its definition of pass interference at the most pivotal juncture. Super Bowl LVI had featured just four total penalties to that point: one false start, one delay of game, one unnecessary roughness and one unsportsmanlike conduct.

Wilson voiced his displeasure in his postgame news conference.