What Was Adam Schefter Thinking With This Tweet After Super Bowl LVI?

Good luck figuring out what Adam Schefter was getting at with one of his tweets after Super Bowl LVI.

Shortly after the Los Angeles Rams earned a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Schefter sent a tweet that baffled many before its rapid deletion. The tweet featured a graphic showing Odell Beckham Jr. and Matthew Stafford celebrating in front of Jarvis Landry, Eli Manning and Calvin Johnson. The post was accompanied with the caption, “To all those who said it couldn’t be done.”

Take a look:

??????????

This tweet defies explanation. If Schefter was insinuating that Manning and Landry both are Beckham haters and that Johnson is similarly anti-Stafford, the ESPN reporter couldn’t be more wrong. Beckham and Stafford might have lingering issues with their former teams, but there is nothing to suggest any of the players in the graphic have problems with each other.

Maybe Schefter is suggesting that Manning, Landry and Johnson simply are happy for Beckham and Stafford, both of whom have faced criticism during their respective careers. Or maybe he got hacked.

Either way, it probably is a good thing that this weird tweet wound up getting deleted.