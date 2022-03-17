Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Comments On Tough Loss Against Wild

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins dropped a tough one to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The 4-2 loss ended a run in which the Bruins earned at least one point in six straight games.

The visiting Bruins had a streaky performance, which started by falling 2-0 to open the first frame. Boston then tied it up behind goals by center Craig Smith and left wing Brad Marchand. Unfortunately for the Bruins, the scoring stopped there and the Wild would tack on two more to end the game.

The highlight of the game was the physicality, which led to the Bruins’ eventual downfall.

Bruce Cassidy was asked about how contentious of a game it was on Wednesday night.

“There’s always games you look at that you’re going to draw comparisons to playoff hockey and I think as you said, this was probably the closest we’ve been in a while,” Cassidy said, as seen via a team-provided video. “So (the game) obviously didn’t start as well as we’d like. We knew that would be a challenge.

“But we pushed through it, we got ourselves back in the game. They were ready to play physically and eventually we found our physical game so I thought it pretty good there and then our power play got us back to even and unfortunately, they were better than us in the third,” Cassidy continued.

Charlie Coyle was asked why the Bruins-Wild games are always so physical despite only playing twice a year.