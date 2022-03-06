Celtics Fans Relentlessly Chirped Kyrie Irving As Boston Defeated Nets

Celtics fans were all over the former Boston player

by

Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome back to Boston.

The now-Brooklyn Nets guard made his first appearance of the season at TD Garden on Sunday, and Celtics fans in the stands did not hesitate to boo him prior to the start of the game.

The chants did not let up even as the Celtics were on the verge of victory, and the crowd let out an emphatic “Kyrie sucks” chant with 31 seconds left to play.

You can hear the TD Garden faithful in this video.

Irving finished as the Nets’ second highest scorer, logging 19 points with six assists behind Kevin Durant’s 37 points. But it wasn’t enough to best the Celtics, who won 126-120 behind an impressive 54-point game from Jayson Tatum.

