Craig Smith reminded everyone what he could do Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins earned their fourth win of the road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights thanks to a hat trick by the forward.

Smith potted a goal in each period, recording his seventh, eighth, and ninth of the season. The Bruins will hope that this is what gets him going moving forward.

