Enes Freedom Calls Out Celtics After Team Shows Support For Ukraine

Celtics coaches showed support for Ukraine on Sunday afternoon, and it didn’t sit completely right with Enes Freedom.

Ime Udoka and his staff donned blue and yellow pins during Boston’s 126-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. Freedom, who started the season with the Celtics but was traded in early February, thought it was an act of hypocrisy by the organization.

“Hypocrites!” Freedom tweeted. “I see @Celtics coaching staff wearing Ukrainian flag pins, which I support. What about Syria, Afghanistan, Uyghurs, Hong Kong, Tibet, Taiwan? Why is it okay to speak up about human rights violations there but not in other countries? Is there not much profit from Russia?”

Freedom added: “How is it fair when I wore shoes to bring awareness about Human Rights violations around the world, @Celtics begged me to remove them and threatened to ban me, #Celtics now wear Ukrainian flag pins. Who approved this @NBPA / @NBA? Who chooses whose lives are more important?”

The Rockets released Freedom four days after Boston traded him to Houston. The 29-year-old center has been a free agent ever since.