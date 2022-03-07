Patriots Rumors: New England Won’t Be Pursuing Marquee Free Agents

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans probably shouldn’t expect a repeat of last offseason.

New England is not expected to pursue marquee free agents this spring, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reportedly late last week. NFL free agency officially begins March 16, with the “legal tampering period” beginning the prior day.

“Wouldn’t anticipate the Patriots being in on big-name free agents (like Amari Cooper, for instance, wh could be released), even if J.C. Jackson is out of the picture,” Perry tweeted. “That type of player is likely to be out of their price range this offseason.”

New England currently has just under $5 million in salary cap space, per Patriots cap guru Miguel Benzan. That’s substantially less than it had last offseason when Bill Belichick went on an unprecedented spending spree.

Nevertheless, the Patriots have multiple holes to fill as they look to build upon an impressive, resurgent season. One clear need is an upgrade at receiver, but recent history suggests New England will, and should, avoid paying through the nose for a free agent wideout. Instead, the Patriots reportedly are considering a trade for a player like Robby Anderson.

Additionally, the Patriots could use help at linebacker, offensive line, defensive line and cornerback, especially if Jackson winds up signing elsewhere this offseason.