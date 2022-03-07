Glen Davis Speaks Out After Embarrassing Moment At Nets-Celtics Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Glen Davis was the victim of an unfortunate mixup Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

ABC cameras captured Davis being booted from a seat that wasn’t his for the Nets-Celtics matinee matchup. It was a pretty tough look for “Big Baby,” who played the first four seasons of his eight-year NBA career in Boston and won a championship with the C’s in 2008.

Davis was thoroughly roasted online for the incident and even caught a chirp from Kevin Durant. Shortly after the Celtics’ 126-120 win, the former power forward took to Instagram to explain what happened.

“Listen up , somebody was seating In my seats … I was one seat back,” Davis captioned the post, which included a screenshot of his ticket.

It makes sense why Davis would want a good seat to view Jayson Tatum, who put in an “unstoppable” performance, in teammate Jaylen Brown’s words.

Davis probably will catch more flak from Green Teamers this Sunday if he’s on hand for Kevin Garnett’s number retirement ceremony.