Ford Final Five: Charlie Coyle Propels Bruins To Victory Over Coyotes

The B's have won two straight

by and

With just under four minutes to go in Saturday’s game, Charlie Coyle scored a pretty backhander to vault the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden.

The Bruins’ third line provided an offensive spark once again as Craig Smith registered two goals on the night and Trent Frederic collected two assists. Jeremy Swayman stood tall in the net, making 27 saves to improve to 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.

More Bruins:

Ford Final Five: Charlie Coyle Propels Bruins To Victory Over Coyotes
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
Previous Article

Deshaun Watson Rumors: These Teams Have Shown Most Interest In QB
New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower
Next Article

Patriots Reporter Predicts Dont’a Hightower Will Sign With This Team

Picked For You

Related