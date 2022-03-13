Ford Final Five: Charlie Coyle Propels Bruins To Victory Over Coyotes

NESN Logo Sign In

With just under four minutes to go in Saturday’s game, Charlie Coyle scored a pretty backhander to vault the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden.

The Bruins’ third line provided an offensive spark once again as Craig Smith registered two goals on the night and Trent Frederic collected two assists. Jeremy Swayman stood tall in the net, making 27 saves to improve to 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.