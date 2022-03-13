Bruins Wrap: Boston Ends Homestand With 3-2 Win Vs. Coyotes

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins beat the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night at TD Garden, 3-2, thanks to Charlie Coyle roofing the backhanded game-winning goal with 3:21 left in the game.

Boston now is 36-18-5, while Arizona dipped to 18-36-4 and had its four-game win streak snapped.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins don’t seem to be a one-line team anymore.

This was a narrative surrounding Boston for the last few seasons with how dominant Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak were together. But head coach Bruce Cassidy broke them up in January and Pastrnak has seemed to return to form and found strong chemistry with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula, and the Craig Smith-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic line is cooking with gas, as showcased by Smith’s two-goal night and Coyle’s game-winner off a nice rush.

The B’s still struggled with giving up a late goal, this time it was with 0.5 seconds left in the second period to cut their lead in half.