It Feels Like Russell Gage Is Perfect Receiver For Tom Brady, Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly addressed a pair of needs Tuesday as the unofficial start to free agency continued, and in doing so quarterback Tom Brady received a pair of players to help his individual production.

The Buccaneers reportedly signed wideout Russell Gage to a three-year, $30 million contract before trading the New England Patriots a modest fifth-round pick for right guard Shaq Mason. Brady played five seasons with Mason in New England (2015-2019).

Gage, specifically, feels like a perfect fit for Brady. The 26-year-old wideout, primarily a slot receiver, will give the veteran signal-caller a very solid third receiver to complement Mike Evans and Chris Godwin once Godwin, who is set to play on the franchise tag, returns to full health. Gage, standing at 6-foot and 184 pounds, likely will fill the spot left by Antonio Brown after Brown’s well-documented departure.

“Russell Gage is a fascinating, versatile option for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said on during the network’s “Free Agent Frenzy.” “He?s going to fit in perfectly with Tom Brady and Bruce Arians and their offense.”

Gage is coming off his fourth season with the Atlanta Falcons where he compiled 770 yards on 66 catches and four touchdowns. His numbers were second on the team behind only stud tight end Kyle Pitts. Gage also saw his snaps increase — he played a career-high 73% of offensive snaps — with Calvin Ridley stepping away. Gage’s upside, though, was on display as he went off for 130 yards on 11 catches against the Buccaneers and 126 yards on nine receptions in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

Gage also will benefit from facing a team’s No. 3 cornerback with Evans and Godwin each commanding the respect of opposing defenses.

In addition to Gage, the Buccaneers fill a hole on their interior with Mason after the departure of Alex Cappa (Bengals) and retirement of Ali Marpet. Mason is owed base salaries of $6.5 million in 2022 and $7.5 million in 2023. And that came after the Buccaneers agreed to terms with center Ryan Jensen, a focal point for Brady.