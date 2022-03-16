MLB Rumors: Anthony Rizzo Remains In AL East, Returns To Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Anthony Rizzo reportedly is off the board as the first baseman re-signed with the New York Yankees, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Per Rogers, who cited sources, Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million deal which will become complete upon a physical. The deal also includes an opt-out clause following its first season.

Rizzo was one of the premier free agents available at first base despite a down season in 2021, his first in New York following a 10 seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

While his .249 average through 49 games with the Yankees doesn’t exactly jump off the page, Rizzo still is a reliable fielder. The 32-year-old won three consecutive Gold Glove awards from 2018 to 2020.

The lefty would have been an intriguing option in Boston, and the Red Sox will get the first look at Rizzo and the rest of the Yankees when the sides square off at Yankee Stadium on Opening Day, set for April 7.