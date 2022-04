NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark was solid in the Boston Bruins’ win.

Boston dominated the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night as the Bruins won 8-1. It was all about the offense but the Black and Gold don’t win so easily without good play by their goaltender.

Ullmark was in control all night long. The Bruins netminder made 25 saves while allowing the lone goal.

