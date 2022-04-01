Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Six-Goal Second Period Leads To Rout Of Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins scored six goals in the second period Thursday night en route to a dominant 8-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

Boston, fresh off a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, bounced back to improve to 42-20-5 on the campaign. New Jersey fell to 24-38-5 in a game the Devils surely will want to forget.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy tweaked the lineup and seemingly lit a fire under his group. Well, Boston responded in a big way while scoring in the first minute (Matt Grzelcyk), fighting twice in the opening five minutes (Josh Brown, Mike Reilly) and then scoring six times (!) in the 20-minute second period. If there were any questions about the Bruins following Tuesday’s loss, those were answered rather quickly as Boston beat the bag out of the junior varsity Devils.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brad Marchand scored twice and had a hat-trick tally called back upon review late in the second period. He finished with a plus-3 rating, tied for the best on the team, and helped Boston separate during the middle frame.

— Jake DeBrusk was making plays all over the ice with the top line. DeBrusk scored Boston’s second goal of the game, the eventual game-winner, at 16:09 of the first period and then slid a slick feed to Marchand for his second point of the night. DeBrusk finished with a plus-3 rating.