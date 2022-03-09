Matthew Judon Recruits Recently Released Bobby Wagner To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson wasn’t the only Seahawks legend whom Seattle parted ways with Tuesday.

A few hours after the Denver Broncos reportedly acquired the superstar quarterback, news broke indicating the Seahawks intend to release Bobby Wagner. The veteran linebacker, a 2012 second-round pick by Seattle, was selected to the Pro Bowl in all but two of his 10 seasons with the Seahawks and helped the organization win its first Super Bowl in the 2013 season.

Wagner likely will yield significant interest across the league on the open market. Matthew Judon wasted little time putting New England on the six-time first-team All-Pro’s radar.

“@Bwagz HEY BIG HEAD,” Judon tweeted Tuesday night.

It will be interesting to see whether the Patriots pursue Wagner. The sentiment that’s been hammered since New England’s late-season slide is Bill Belichick’s team needs to add infusions of youth and speed to its linebacking corps. Wagner isn’t a spring chicken — he’ll turn 32 in late June — but he’s coming off a season in which he set a new career high in total tackles (170).

Wagner also would be another “coach on the field,” and we know how much Belichick admires that kind of player. The veteran ‘backer instantly would make the Patriots’ defense better, but New England most likely would be priced out if it entered the Wagner sweepstakes.