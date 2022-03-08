NFL Rumors: Seahawks, Broncos Agree To Blockbuster Trade Involving Russell Wilson

Aaron Rodgers’ reported deal with the Green Bay Packers isn’t the only piece of major news revolving an NFL quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the trade involves “multiple first-round picks” with players and additional draft picks also part of the blockbuster deal.

Schefter reported quarterback Drew Lock is one of the players involved in the deal.

It appears the Broncos confirmed the news with a gif from the movie “Cast Away”.

