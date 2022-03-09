One Positive Way To Spin Russell Wilson-Broncos Trade For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuesday’s trade that sent Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos sent shockwaves across the football world, and some Patriots fans are pushing the panic button.

“New England should give up and tank for a top pick,” a WEEI producer said Wednesday morning, echoing some popular sentiment that Mac Jones can’t compete with the level of quarterbacks now occupying the AFC.

The former point, obviously, is ludicrous; the latter point might be valid (although it probably isn’t). Ultimately, a player of Wilson’s caliber landing in the AFC presents another major obstacle for the Patriots to overcome as they look to re-summit the NFL mountain in a post-Tom Brady world.

However, there is at least one way to positively spin the Wilson trade from a Patriots perspective.

New England was preposterously, irreplicably dominant during the Brady era, winning six Super Bowls and maintaining a dynasty over nearly two decades. The players and coaches deserve a majority of the credit, but so, too, do the failures of the Patriots’ AFC East colleagues. New England routinely ran roughshod over its division, often entering the NFL playoffs with a top seed. Regular first-round byes absolutely played key roles in the Patriots’ run of dominance.

From 2002 through 2019, the Patriots averaged a divisional record of 4.7-1.3. So, let’s call it 5-1. (Note: We’re excluding the Super Bowl-winning 2001 campaign, as teams played eight divisional games instead of six. The Patriots went 6-2 against the AFC East that season and earned a first-round playoff bye.)

During that same time period, which includes the 2008 Matt Cassel season, the Patriots earned first-round byes a whopping 12 times, including every season from 2010 through 2018. Again, we’re excluding the 2001 campaign.