MLB Rumors: Reds’ Fire Sale In Full Swing After Big Trade With Mariners

The Cincinnati Reds continued their efforts to trim payroll Monday, reportedly agreeing to a trade with the Seattle Mariners involving outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report, citing sources familiar with the deal, that Seattle was finalizing a trade to acquire Winker from Cincinnati. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand added shortly after, per a source, that the Mariners were acquiring Suárez in the head-turning deal, as well.

According to Feinsand, the Reds will receive outfielder Jake Fraley, right-hander Justin Dunn and left-handed pitching prospect Brandon Williamson.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal subsequently added that Cincinnati also will receive a player to be named later whom the Reds are high on and believe will enhance the overall trade package.

Winker is coming off a 2021 in which he earned his first All-Star selection. The 28-year-old slashed .305/.394/.556 with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs in 110 games (485 plate appearances).

Suárez, an All-Star in 2018, had a miserable 2021 campaign, slashing .198/.286/.428 in 145 games (574 plate appearances). But he still launched 31 home runs and totaled 79 RBIs. So perhaps he’ll bounce back with a change of scenery ahead of his age-30 season.

The Mariners will absorb the remaining three years and $35 million on Suárez’s contract, per the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.