What J.C. Jackson Joining Chargers Means For Patriots’ Defense

It’s official: The New England Patriots need a new No. 1 cornerback.

J.C. Jackson on Monday agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on a five-year, $82.5 million contract, according to multiple reports. The deal reportedly includes $40 million guaranteed, all in the first two years.

It’s a major payday for the former undrafted free agent, who didn’t reset the cornerback market — five other players have contracts with higher average annual values — but will be paid like an elite cover man after earning just $5.1 million total over his four seasons with the Patriots.

Jackson far outperformed that salary, leading the NFL in interceptions (25) since he entered the NFL in 2018 and earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2021. The 26-year-old also has never missed a game due to injury.

The Chargers, who ranked 23rd in interception rate this past season and didn’t have a cornerback graded higher than 60th by Pro Football Focus, will hope Jackson can help them slow down the array of Pro Bowl-level quarterbacks who now populate the AFC West.

As for Jackson’s former team … well, they have some work to do.

The departures of Stephon Gilmore and now Jackson — who formed one of the NFL’s top cornerback duos in 2020 — within a six-month span leave the Patriots devoid of top-end talent at a key position. Veteran Jalen Mills had a solid season as Gilmore’s replacement in 2021, but New England does not have a viable internal successor for Jackson on its roster.