NFL Rumors: What Tom Brady Return Could Mean For Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady already has helped the Buccaneers keep one of their most important free agents in Tampa Bay, and there’s a chance the quarterback soon could work his magic on another teammate.

Brady reportedly called Ryan Jensen before publicly announcing the end of his short-lived retirement, and the result was the veteran center re-upping with the Bucs on a team-friendly deal. Peter King believes TB12 could have similar pull with Rob Gronkowski and might even influence Chris Godwin’s contract situation.

“Regarding Brady’s other priorities: Gronkowski’s free, and his friends think he’ll return if Brady asks,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports. “Wide receiver Chris Godwin, a Brady favorite, is rehabbing a torn ACL while on the franchise tag. I’d expect the Brady return to influence Godwin’s decision to sign the tag or do a longer deal. He loves Brady.”

Gronkowski playing for a team other than the Buccaneers in the 2022 season would be a stunner. At this point, the future Hall of Famer’s options feel like they’re limited to another season in Tampa Bay or retirement.