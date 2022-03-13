Tom Brady Announces He’s Unretiring, Returning To Bucs For 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

Retirement for Tom Brady lasted less than six weeks.

The 44-year-old quarterback announced Sunday on social media that he is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season, which will be his 23rd in the NFL.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I?m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady, who turns 45 in August, initially announced his retirement on Feb. 1, though he never used that exact word. At the time, he said he no longer wanted to make the “competitive commitment” necessary to perform in the NFL at the highest level and was choosing to “focus (his) time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

But in the weeks since, the former New England Patriots star publicly left the door open for a potential return, famously saying “never say never” just days after his announcement. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recently said he’d welcome Brady back — and would not trade him to another team — but that he did not believe the QB would return.

“If Tom wants to come back, we’re open arms, brother,” the coach told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I don’t think it’s going to happen, and we have to prepare for next year.”