Nick Folk Reportedly Re-Signs With Patriots, Earns Sizable Pay Raise

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots recognized the value of a reliable kicker like Nick Folk.

Late on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Patriots re-signed Folk to a two-year, $5 million contract, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday night.

Folk’s new contract features $2.19 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $5.6 million, which can be earned through incentives.

The #Patriots re-signed kicker Nick Folk to a two-year, $5 million extension that includes $2.19 million guaranteed. Max $5.6M with incentives. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

That’s a nice raise for a player who’s been one of the league’s most consistent field-goal kickers over the past two seasons. Folk played on a one-year, $1.05 million contract in 2020 and a one-year, $1.625 million deal in 2021.

In those two seasons, Folk converted 92.9% and 92.3% of his field-goal attempts, making him one of just three kickers (along with Las Vegas’ Daniel Carlson and Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo) to top 92% in both. The 37-year-old has not missed a field goal from inside 50 yards since the 2020 season opener.

“He’s really good,” head coach Bill Belichick said in November.