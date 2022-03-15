Best Receivers Available After Day One Of NFL’s Legal Tampering Period

NESN Logo Sign In

With day one of the legal tampering period coming to a close, there are still plenty of wide receivers sitting in free agency.

Here are eight of the best wideouts still available:

Allen Robison

Robinson is coming off of a down year but is still considered the top receiver on the free-agent market and is looking to rebound with a new team at 28 years old. Robinson had 38 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games last season with the Chicago Bears. However, he is just one year removed from a 1,250-yard season.

His speed is not elite but his route running ability and hands are. Robinson could improve any receiving core in the league.

Allen Robinson prior to an abysmal 2021



2019

?154 targets

?98 receptions

?1,147 yards

?7 TD

?WR11 in FF



2020:

?151 targets

?102 receptions

?1,250 yards

?6 TD

?WR12 in FF



I refuse to believe at age 28 he all of a sudden forgot how to be good at football — Matthew Betz (@TheFantasyPT) March 10, 2022

Jarvis Landry

Landry forced his way out of Cleveland just in time to become one of the best slot receivers on the market. Like Robinson, Landry’s 2021 season was not indicative of his abilities. He caught 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. The 29-year-old receiver played injured for the majority of the season and is looking to redeem himself outside of Cleveland.

Landry has been linked to the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.