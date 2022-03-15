Were Patriots Close To Re-Signing J.C. Jackson? Doesn’t Sound Like It

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson reportedly agreed to join the Los Angeles Chargers on a massive five-year contract Monday after the NFL legal tampering period opened, ending his four-year tenure as a member of the New England Patriots.

Jackson’s deal reportedly is worth $82.5 million with $40 million guaranteed, and it seems the Patriots were not close to matching that number or bringing Jackson back.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi tweeted Monday indicating how the Patriots were not in the ballpark for the 26-year-old cornerback.

“Not really,” Giardi’s source said.

Me: "Were the #Patriots in the ballpark and close to getting JC (Jackson) back?"

Source: "Not really."

The #Chargers wisely front-loaded the deal to a) satisfy Jackson's $$ desires and b) to make it harder for others to compete with the offer. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 14, 2022

Jackson’s deal reportedly will pay him $40 million over the next two seasons and $54 million over the next three. New England’s ability to keep Jackson under team control was greatly impacted by their reluctance to pay Jackson to play on the franchise tag in the 2022 season. From that point on, it felt as if Jackson would command too much on the open market and the Patriots would decline to match.

Jackson previously acknowledged the organization had not been in contact with him.