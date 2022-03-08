Patriots’ Brandon Bolden Shares Medical Update After Latest Scans

NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Bolden recently received good news regarding his health, as the New England Patriots running back on Tuesday revealed he remains cancer-free.

Bolden, who was diagnosed with a form of carcinoma in 2018, shared the news on Twitter.

“Another scan still cancer free,” he wrote.

Bolden only recently went public with his cancer battle. In December, he took to social media and shared photos from surgery before diving into more details with reporters.

“I don’t ever talk about it,” Bolden said in December. “I rarely talk about it. It never stopped me from doing anything. It didn’t hinder me from anything. It was just one of those things me and my family dealt with and just kept pushing and kept everything as normal as possible.”

The 32-year-old said he was diagnosed with cancer after the Patriots fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. He had surgery that offseason and has been cancer-free since.