NFL Insider Indicates Patriots Could Pursue This High-End Receiver

Don’t be surprised if D.J. Chark is the receiver the Patriots bring in to bolster their offense.

New England is among a slew of teams that could show interest in the 25-year-old free agent receiver, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. Chark is coming off a campaign that saw him suffer a season-ending fractured ankle in September.

The Patriots reportedly have done extensive work on veteran receivers this offseason as they look to potentially upgrade on the offensive side of the ball.

“A name that I haven’t really mentioned much that should be mentioned, not just for the Patriots but for pretty much anybody, D.J. Chark,” Giardi said Saturday during an NFL Network appearance. “He’s just two years removed from 70-plus catches and almost 1,100 yards. Had an injury-plagued season last year. …

“He’s someone that should get a lot of attention here in free agency.”

As Giardi mentioned, it wasn’t so long ago that Chark was viewed as one of the NFL’s most promising young receivers.