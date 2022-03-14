Cleveland Browns Taking Trade Calls on Baker Mayfield by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reports that the Cleveland Browns have taken trade calls on Baker Mayfield.

Source: Browns not entirely sold 100 percent on going forward with Baker Mayfield, fielding exploratory trade calls @PFN365https://t.co/BzMMti3CnX — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2022

In 2021, Mayfield completed 253 passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. However, he also threw 13 interceptions and was sacked 43 times. Mayfield played through a shoulder injury last season and is due nearly $19 million in 2022. There is a substantial market around the NFL for quarterbacks right now, so several teams may be interested in Mayfield’s services.

In the most Cleveland of moves, the team is also exploring options to trade for Deshaun Watson, who is currently entangled in 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior. Also, it’s not expected that the Browns will even land Watson in a trade. Expectations around the league are that Watson will end up in New Orleans, Carolina, or Seattle.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are +3000 to win Super Bowl LVII.