Patriots Fans Bummed After Free Agent J.C. Jackson Bolts For Chargers

J.C. Jackson reportedly has decided to leave the Patriots and agree to join the Los Angeles Chargers on a massive five-year, $82.5 million contract.

Jackson, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, played his first four seasons in New England and compiled the most interceptions of any player since he entered the league. Now, Jackson will head to an all-in Chargers team while leaving the Patriots with nothing to show for his departure.

Patriots fans weren’t overly thrilled to see the team’s No. 1 cornerback leave some five hours after the legal tampering period started.

It?s gonna be a sad day for us pats fan pic.twitter.com/FFwTqNFYwi — Resper (@MajesticResper) March 14, 2022

Thanks for all the INTs ? pic.twitter.com/KpKd9AhQQ2 — Trev Reporteraport (@incredelman_11) March 14, 2022

i?m no longer a pats fan — nick (@nrv923) March 14, 2022

We don?t need him anyways anymore we good over here! (I?m just coping my pain ?) it was a good run JC pic.twitter.com/otxQUZhogZ — ? ?? (@Jui6ed) March 14, 2022

Of course, there were a few who struck a different tone.

Patriots fans shouldn?t be sad this dude played like cheeks in the playoffs and the Patriots always find a way to develop corners — Gavin Womack (@BootsKanye) March 14, 2022