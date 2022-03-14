Patriots Fans Bummed After Free Agent J.C. Jackson Bolts For Chargers

Jackson landed a massive contract from Los Angeles

J.C. Jackson reportedly has decided to leave the Patriots and agree to join the Los Angeles Chargers on a massive five-year, $82.5 million contract.

Jackson, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, played his first four seasons in New England and compiled the most interceptions of any player since he entered the league. Now, Jackson will head to an all-in Chargers team while leaving the Patriots with nothing to show for his departure.

Patriots fans weren’t overly thrilled to see the team’s No. 1 cornerback leave some five hours after the legal tampering period started.

Of course, there were a few who struck a different tone.

