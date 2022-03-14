MLB Rumors: These Three AL East Teams In Market For Freddie Freeman

NESN Logo Sign In

Free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman’s market is heating up and his former team likely closed the door on a reunion Monday.

The market is down to four teams — Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays — three of which are in the American League East, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

The Dodgers still appear to be the favorite, but Sherman believes Trevor Bauer’s playing status could change the team’s outlook on their upcoming spending habits.

“My perception of the Freeman market: 1. Dodgers make sense, but how will ownership take payroll without clarification on Bauer’s playing (and paying) status for (the 2022) season,” Sherman tweeted.

The Blue Jays are listed as the second team, though it’s not clear whether Sherman was ranking the teams or just laying out the market. He names the Blue Jays as a “stalking horse” and noted that other teams believe Toronto still has money to spend.

The Yankees are the third team listed, where he brought an interesting perspective.