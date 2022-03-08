Why Aaron Rodgers Staying With Packers Is Good News For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers reportedly re-upped with the Packers on Tuesday, signing a gigantic new contract that could keep him in Green Bay for the rest of his career.

Though far from the top takeaway from Rodgers’ reported four-year, $200 million deal, the two-time defending NFL MVP’s decision to stay put indirectly benefits the New England Patriots.

Rodgers remaining in Green Bay will make New England’s visit to Lambeau Field this coming season a more difficult challenge, but it prevents the superstar quarterback from joining the imposing lineup of signal-callers currently populating the AFC.

The conference already features the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson. Adding Rodgers to that gauntlet would make the road to a Super Bowl berth all the more challenging, especially since the team Rodgers reportedly considered joining, the Denver Broncos, is a QB away from true contender status.

The Broncos have strong skill-position talent and one of the NFL’s top defenses, but inconsistent-at-best QB play from Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock hamstrung their offense this past season. Adding Rodgers would have made them a legit threat, even in the stacked AFC West.

Denver now will make a run at Russell Wilson, according to a report from 9News’ Mike Klis, with the Seahawks star’s future in Seattle unsettled. But multiple reports have indicated most of the league’s big-name QBs are unlikely to be traded this offseason.

UPDATE (1:43 p.m. ET): Scratch that “unlikely” part. The Broncos and Seahawks have agreed to terms on a deal that will send Wilson to Denver, pending a physical and Wilson’s sign-off, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.