Alex Bowman Leans Into Kyle Busch’s ‘Back Into Wins’ Diss After Pennzoil 400 Victory

Alex Bowman clearly isn’t letting Kyle Busch get to him.

Bowman this weekend took home his first win of the 2022 season at the Pennzoil 400 after the race went into overtime following a late caution. Busch, at the time of the crash between Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones, was in first place with just over two laps to go.

After he finished in fourth, he had some choice words for Bowman, saying that he backed into yet another win, hammering home the point with some NSFW language.

But Bowman saw an opportunity to make a T-shirt and donate 18% of the proceeds to animal shelters.

Family sport friendly? 18% of the proceeds backing into an animal shelter near you https://t.co/YTNdSOowYQ — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) March 7, 2022

The 18, of course, comes from Busch’s car number.

No word on if Busch has preordered a shirt yet.