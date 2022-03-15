Why James White’s Reported New Contract Is Smart Deal For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots brought back James White ahead of NFL free agency, but they didn’t overextend themselves to retain the veteran pass-catching back.

White’s new Patriots contract, signed Tuesday, reportedly is a two-year, $5 million deal that includes no signing bonus and just $500,000 in guaranteed money.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared the full contract details:

James White: 2 years, $5 million



Signing bonus: $0



2022

Base: $1.16m ($500k g?tee)

Roster bonus: $75k (8/1/22)

Per-game roster bonus: $1.19m

Workout bonus: $75k

Incentives: $1m



2023

Base: $1.32m

Roster bonus: $500k (3rd day LY*)

Per-game roster bonus: $680k

Incentives: $1m — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 15, 2022

With a maximum contract value of $7 million over two years, including incentives, White has an opportunity to earn a solid payday for an aging player at his position. But the Patriots also are protecting themselves.

With no signing bonus and just half a million in guarantees, the Patriots easily can cut the 30-year-old either before this season or next offseason if he does not look like the same player following the hip injury that ended his 2021 campaign last September.

A recent report from the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian indicated White’s recovery is going “great,” but it’s impossible to truly know how he’ll perform until he gets back on the field for spring practice and training camp.