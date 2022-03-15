Patriots Re-Sign Running Back James White, Locking Up Another Captain

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ trend of re-upping their veteran locker room leaders continued Tuesday.

One day into the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Patriots re-signed running back James White to a two-year, $5 million contract, according to a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Just $500,000 of that is guaranteed — unsurprising with the 30-year-old White coming off major hip surgery that cut short his 2021 season after three games. The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian last week reported White was “doing great” in his recovery and planned to play in 2022.

White confirmed the signing to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, saying he also received interest from Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders.

“(New England) wanted me back, that’s all that matters,” said White, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots.

