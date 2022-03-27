Yankees Claim Outfield Prospect Off Waivers From Red Sox

Jeisson Rosario had some success in Portland last season

Jeisson Rosario ultimately could not find a long-term home in the Red Sox organization.

Perhaps he’ll have better luck with Boston’s fiercest rival.

Rosario, who the Red Sox acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Mitch Moreland trade, was designated for assignment by the club in order to make room on the 40-man roster for newcomer Trevor Story. Three days after Boston officially signed Story, the New York Yankees swooped in and claimed Rosario off waivers.

The Bronx Bombers promptly optioned the 22-year-old Rosario to Double-A Somerset.

Rosario owns a .256 batting average with 10 home runs and 129 RBIs over nearly 1,400 minor league at-bats. The Dominican Republic native paced Double-A Portland in games played, walks and stolen bases last season.

