Red Sox Officially Sign Trevor Story, Make Follow-Up Roster Move

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made their latest marquee free-agent signing official Wednesday morning.

The Red Sox announced the signing of Trevor Story 15 days before the club is set to open its 2022 regular season against the Yankees in New York. Story joins Boston on a six-year deal, per a team release, with a club option for the 2028 campaign. The contract is rumored to be worth $140 million.

To create a spot for Story on the club’s 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated outfielder Jeisson Rosario for assignment. Per the team’s release, Rosario hit .232 over 98 games with Double-A Portland last season and led the team in games played, walks (50) and stolen bases (11). The 22-year-old, left-handed hitter was acquired by Boston from the San Diego Padres in the Mitch Moreland trade back in August of 2020.

Story, who played shortstop throughout his six-year tenure with the Colorado Rockies, is expected to move over to second base for Boston. With Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers to Story’s right, the Red Sox are poised to feature one of the best infields in all of baseball this season.

An introductory press conference for Story will be held Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.