Alex Cora Provides Injury Update On Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez had to exit the game early against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night, but his injury isn’t thought to be serious.

Martinez left the contest in the bottom of the third inning due to left adductor tightness following his double to left field. He grimaced in pain after rounding first and went into second base standing up.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he wasn’t alarmed by Martinez’s ailment following Boston’s 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays and added the team took a safe approach in terms of pulling Martinez out of action.

“He mentioned it the other day that he was a little bit tight, but nothing to be concerned about,” Cora said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He does such a good job taking care of his body that when he’s a go, he’s a go. As soon as he hit that ball he felt it running. I think it was more about being smart about it. Just come out of the game, take care of it and then hopefully it’s something it’s only a couple of days.”

Cora included that Martinez will be unavailable for Thursday’s afternoon series finale against the Blue Jays. Martinez was 2-for-2 in the contest and drove in Boston’s only run of the game before coming up lame on his two-bagger.

“He’s a little bit sore,” Cora said. “Nothing yet as far as (roster) moves. We should be day-to-day with him. He won’t play tomorrow and we’ll see where he’s at.”