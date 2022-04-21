Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Had Historically Bad Night Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics took down the Brooklyn Nets 114-107 at TD Garden on Wednesday, largely due to their suffocating defense.

Nets forward Kevin Durant was off all night, going 4-for-17 from the field and led the game in turnovers (six), as he did in Game 1 of the series. He ended his night with 27 points thanks to his 20 free-throw attempts, but struggled to get anything past Boston’s No. 1 rated defense.

Durant’s superstar counterpart, guard Kyrie Irving was even less effective. The Nets’ guard was just 4-for-13 from the field, scoring 10 points in 40 minutes. Irving barely touched the ball in the pivotal fourth quarter and was essentially phased out of the game.

The duo had a historically bad outing.

“KD and Kyrie struggled Wednesday like never before,” ESPN Stats & Info tweeted. “It’s the first time in 55 games as teammates (regular & postseason) that both shot worse than 33% field goals.”

The Nets will have some time to right the ship/ Game 3 of the first-round playoff series against the Celtics takes place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Barclays Center.