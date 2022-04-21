Trevor Story ‘Doing OK’ After Taking Fastball To Head Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story was involved in a scary situation on Wednesday at Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox second baseman was hit in the head by a 93-mph fastball.

The incident occurred in the third inning, with José Berríos on the mound for the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. Red Sox personnel gathered around Story near the plate and Red Sox manager Alex Cora began to help Story to the dugout, but the infielder ended up staying in the game.

“He’s doing OK,” Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s very scary of course. He went through all the concussion tests on the field. He was good to go. Right now they’re checking on him but hopefully tomorrow he doesn’t feel too bad and he can go.”

Story, speaking to reporters after the Red Sox loss, acknowledged he knew it was an accident and noted he was surprised he was able to stay in the game.

“As the dust settled a little bit, it rang me for a second,” Story said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Just had to be honest for a second. It felt like I was good to go. It was surprising but I felt good.”

Story also said he is confident he will be able to play Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.