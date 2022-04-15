Bruce Cassidy Offers Latest On Linus Ullmark After Exit Against Senators

NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark exited Thursday’s Bruins loss to the Ottawa Senators following the first period due to an apparent injury, and head coach Bruce Cassidy offered an update on the netminder following the game.

Ullmark took a puck to the mask in the opening minutes of the game at TD Garden but remained in for the duration first period, stopping all eight shots faced as the Bruins raced to a 2-0 lead. Jeremy Swayman entered in the second period, in which the Senators quickly got on the board.

“He (Ullmark) got hit in the head with a shot early and didn’t feel well after the first,” Cassidy said, as seen on team-provided video. “Left the game obviously. I haven’t heard since.”

Cassidy explained he thought the Bruins netminder made his own decision to exit the game.

“He went to the refs after it happened, and it happened early. I think there was no whistle,” Cassidy said. “I think the refs looked at him and he decided he wanted to continue to play. I don’t believe the spotter took him out after the first period.

“I was just told he’s out and I never checked again. Once he’s out he’s out, he’d be done for the night. So it’s onto the next situation. I don’t believe it was a spotter. I think it was Linus himself, but I can’t 100% confirm.”

With Ullmark’s situation in flux, the Bruins have not yet announced goaltending plans for Saturday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Boston.