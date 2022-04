NESN Logo Sign In

Casey DeSmith was unbeatable Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins did all they could to try and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second time in a seven-day period but were met by a determined Pittsburgh team, losing 4-0 in the end.

DeSmith made a stunning 52 saves, earning one of the more impressive wins against the Bruins this season.

