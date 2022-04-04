Celtics Have Simple Path To Home-Court Advantage In First Round Of Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics capped off their final homestand with back-to-back wins, highlighted by Sunday’s dismantling of the Washington Wizards.

With just three games left to play, Boston has a simple path to lockdown home-court advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

“To clinch no worse than the No. 4 seed (home-court advantage in first round) the Boston Celtics need: one more win OR one more loss by the Chicago Bulls AND one more loss by the Toronto Raptors,” NBA writer Keith Smith tweeted.

The Celtics will play the Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies to close out the regular season. Each game is on the road and all three opponents are currently in the playoff picture.