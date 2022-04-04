Celtics’ Bench Shot Their Way To All-Time Franchise Record Vs. Wizards

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards by a lofty score of 144-102.

In doing so, the bench set a franchise record for three-pointers made in a game. The record now stands at 15, as the backups were letting it fly from beyond the arc all night.

A franchise record 15 threes off the bench?? pic.twitter.com/8docThrTKn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 4, 2022

The record was headlined by guard Payton Pritchard and forward Grant Williams, who each made four shots from range. Guard Derrick White and forward Aaron Nesmith each made three and newly re-signed forward Malik Fitts had one.

As a unit, the bench shot 62.5% from three-point range, adding to an already impressive night.

After the game, the Celtics jumped up to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, paving a clear path to home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.