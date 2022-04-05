Ford Final Five: Jake DeBrusk Leads Bruins To Win Over Blue Jackets

Jake DeBrusk was the overtime hero

The Bruins completed the season sweep over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Jake DeBrusk stayed hot, scoring twice in the game to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games. The overtime win improved the Black and Gold’s record to 17-3-1 in their last 21 games, tying the Tampa Bay Lightning for points in the Atlantic Division standings in that span.

The Bruins will look to keep the momentum rolling when they face the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.

