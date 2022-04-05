Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Powers Boston To OT Victory In Columbus

NESN Logo Sign In

Two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets resulted in two wins for the Boston Bruins.

After defeating Columbus in Boston on Saturday, the Bruins headed west and bested the Blue Jackets, 3-2, in overtime at Nationwide Arena on Monday.

Boston improved to 44-20-5 with the win while Columbus dropped to 32-32-6.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins struggle to close out, and that much was evident at the end of the second period, when they allowed a tying goal with 15 seconds remaining in the frame. According to ESPN’s Megan Kelly, the Bruins have allowed 16 goals in the final minute of a period (not counting overtime goals) — tied for first in the NHL (coincidentally with the Blue Jackets).

And while that’s an alarming trend, it certainly should not have come to this on Monday in Columbus.

The Bruins have been on fire when it comes to the power play — which was an encouraging departure from stretches earlier in the season when it seemed they couldn’t get out of their own way on a man-advantage. But on Monday, they failed to capitalize on an incredible five power-play opportunities.